Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $133.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.04.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,635,000 after acquiring an additional 425,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,388. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

