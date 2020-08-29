Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $133.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.04.
TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.
In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,388. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
