U Network (UUU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $276,574.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $276,574.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

