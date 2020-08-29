UChain Achieves Market Cap of $52,313.33 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $52,313.33 and approximately $6,024.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00144643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01653379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00184978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

