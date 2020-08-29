UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMICY. Bank of America raised UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ING Group lowered UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.44. 25,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,925. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

