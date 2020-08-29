Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 2,019,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Umpqua by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

