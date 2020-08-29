Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,962.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,962.22 ($64.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,460 ($58.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,500.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,321.79. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 36.98 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

