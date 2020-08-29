Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €25.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.69 ($30.23).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching €26.98 ($31.74). 161,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.50 and a 200-day moving average of €27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

