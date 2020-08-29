United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 425.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218,447 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,651. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

