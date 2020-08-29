UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.37. 2,883,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.02. The stock has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

