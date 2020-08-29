Unitrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Unitrade has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00004806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,540,470 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

