Upfiring (UFR) Trading 46% Lower Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $69,164.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00080923 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00290895 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039848 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

