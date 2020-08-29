USDQ (USDQ) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00007901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $450.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00080797 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00291111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039838 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

