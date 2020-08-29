Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Cut by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.28. 280,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

