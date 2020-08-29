Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.