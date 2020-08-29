Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $50.11. 674,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

