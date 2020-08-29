Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $194,454,000.

VUG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.35. 682,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,080. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $238.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

