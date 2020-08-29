Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $238.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $238.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

