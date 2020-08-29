Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,683. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

