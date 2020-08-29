Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,683. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

