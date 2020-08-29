Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,126. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.