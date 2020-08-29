Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09.

