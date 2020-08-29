Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

