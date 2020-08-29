Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 173,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,239,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 305,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

