Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,411,000 after acquiring an additional 158,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.15. 3,536,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.75 and its 200 day moving average is $277.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $322.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

