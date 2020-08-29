Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,095. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average is $152.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

