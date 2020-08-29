Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 194,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,554. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

