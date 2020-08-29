Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,800.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,990 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 277,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of -1.29. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

