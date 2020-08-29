Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $90,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

