VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305,339 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.62% of VF worth $146,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 79.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of VF by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 397,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

