Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,649 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

NYSE V traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $216.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

