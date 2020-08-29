Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.71. 7,346,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,258. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.