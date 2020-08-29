VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Reaches $6.87 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $415,123.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00145791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.01650893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00201656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

