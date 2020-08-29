Vodi X (VDX) One Day Volume Tops $3,087.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $947,553.76 and $3,087.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01653390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

