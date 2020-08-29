Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,281,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,010. The firm has a market cap of $387.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

