Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.81, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

