Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.