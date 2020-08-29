WMS Partners LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,308. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

