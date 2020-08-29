Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,428,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

