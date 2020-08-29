Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $42.20. 16,541,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,064,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

