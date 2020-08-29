Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oragenics.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

