Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $10,359,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 264,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,687. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $291.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

