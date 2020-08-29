Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.16. The company had a trading volume of 257,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,687. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.88.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.