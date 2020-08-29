Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Reaches $300,807.37

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $300,807.37 and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

