Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $935,226.51 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market cap of $935,226.51 and $93,482.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00696904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00074096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

