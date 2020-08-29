Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 1,818,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $88.01.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $4,166,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,526,618 shares of company stock valued at $187,176,857. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after purchasing an additional 427,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,375,000 after purchasing an additional 314,962 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $142,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.