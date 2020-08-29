ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 37.1% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $10.39 and $50.98. ZINC has a total market cap of $546,168.03 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $633.77 or 0.05504193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032905 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

