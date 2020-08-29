Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,743 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 1,423,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.