Zipper Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $77,599.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00027343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.