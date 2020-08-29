ZMINE Price Tops $0.0028 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, ZMINE has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market cap of $444,730.65 and $337.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00080771 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00291145 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039832 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000347 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007946 BTC.

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

