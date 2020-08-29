Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 3.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 925,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,486,917 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

